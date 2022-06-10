Advertisement

CAFF recruiting more foster families

CAFF sign
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Attention Foster Families says it is working hard to get recruits.

The nonprofit temporarily places kids from difficult home situations with other families. During the time the child is away, it provides resources to the origin family to help regain stability.

“We’re seeing kind of an increase in children who are displaced from their homes. Sometimes it’s around their sexuality and their gender identity and that not being accepted in their origin family,” Program Supervisor Charlsie Stratton said.

CAFF is looking for foster families who are willing to house siblings to help reduce separation trauma and who are open to teenagers.

“That means that we need families who are not only willing to care for the children, but also work with and be sort of cheerleaders for the biological family of these kids,” Family Services Specialist Tiffany Polychrones said.

If you’re interested in learning more click here or call (434)970-3735.

