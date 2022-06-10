Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for Broadway shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Mathias, West Virginia man will spend the next 21 years and eight months in prison for the shooting death of a Timberville man in 2020.

On Thursday in Rockingham County Circut Court a judge sentenced 22-year-old Antone Tavares to 28 years and eight months in prison with 10 years of the sentence suspended for the murder of 26-year-old Andrew Hoover of Timberville on July 4th, 2020.

Tavares will serve an additional three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation in the Timberville Wal-Mart parking lot. Hoover had left and was headed to Broadway in a Honda Civic. Tavares followed him, driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

When Hoover stopped at a 7-11 on South Main Street, the two started arguing again. Tavares followed Hoover again to the location of the incident. Police say Hoover got out of his car, and another verbal altercation took place, which led to Tavares shooting Hoover twice.

During the sentencing, a judge heard testimony from the family members of both men as well as Tavares himself, who expressed remorse for his actions.

Tavares was with another Mathias man, Miles O’Brian, during the incident who he said was arguing with Hoover and urged him to follow Hoover.

Tavares said that Hoover began hitting O’Brian with a rubber hose with metal ends during the final altercation in which Tavares shot and killed Hoover. The judge expressed significant doubts about Tavares’s testimony.

Tavares will now spend the next 21 years and eight months behind bars and will serve an additional five years of probation upon his release.

