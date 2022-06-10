Multiple reports of trees down from Wednesday’s overnight storm

(WHSV) - It what turned out to be a wild Wednesday, multiple rounds of storms passed through our area. One was Wednesday afternoon and another overnight several hours later.

The storm that passed through the area Wednesday overnight showed signs of rotation on radar. Two tornado warnings were issued not long after midnight.

The first one in parts of Rockingham, Page, and Shenandoah County. The areas that were warned include Linville, portions of I-81 just north of Harrisonburg between Exit 251 and 257, the Massanutten Mountain Range and into Page County including the Shenandoah, Grove Hill, Newton, and other areas between Stanley and Shenandoah

Tornado Warning including Linville VA until 12:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/7LMJ6d8kx4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 9, 2022

The second one was issued in a part of Rockingham County which included Linville, Broadway, and Timberville.

Tornado Warning including Broadway VA, Timberville VA and Linville VA until 1:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/rM2n02W02V — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 9, 2022

As of Thursday evening, there have been 6 different reports of tree damage from the winds in the storm. Page County has 5 of the reports with most of them near or just north of Luray. The other one in Augusta County near the Moscow area. All of these are damaging straight-line wind reports. There are no tornado reports at this time.

As of now, tree damage is the only damage that has been reported from this storm. The National Weather Service in Sterling is continuing to look for damage reports but there is no suspicion of a tornado touching down at this time.

If there is any suspicion, the National Weather Service would come out to survey the damage determining if there was actual tornado or just straight-line wind damage.

It is important to note that if a tornado warning is issued, it likely isn’t for the entire county. These warnings are issued with polygons over specific areas that are in danger.

For example, if you were in Dayton last night at the time of the tornado warnings issued in Rockingham County, you would not have received a notification of a tornado warning in your current location. The WHSV Weather App sends notifications of tornado warnings if you are located within the polygon that the warnings are issued.

