Police arrest Harrisonburg shooting suspect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle on Wednesday night has been charged.

Devontay Phillips, 19, was arrested after police said he shot several founds into the vehicle around 11:20 p.m at the 7/11 location along the North Mason Street.

According to investigators, there was a verbal argument in the parking lot between several males and when a vehicle pulled away from the location, Phillips allegedly shot into the vehicle.

Police said bystanders called 911 but everybody involved in the incident took off before police arrived to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Phillips was identified as the shooter. He’s charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Phillips is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond.

Those who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call Detective Dove at 540-437-2646 or email him at aaron.dove@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

