Shenandoah County School Board votes against restoring confederate school names

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - After a lengthy discussion that included a two-hour public comment period the Shenandoah County School Board voted against the restoration of the Confederate namesakes of two county schools late Thursday night.

A 3-3 split vote from the board failed the motion that would have restored the names of Ashby-Lee Elementary School and Stonewall Jackson High School.

Back in 2020, the board voted to change the names to Honey Run Elementary and Mountain View High School leaving many community members upset feeling the process was rushed and they had no chance to voice their opposition.

The public comment period of Thursday’s meeting lasted two hours and had 42 speakers 25 of whom supported restoring the names while 16 spoke against changing them back.

“Have you ever had your identity stolen? Been scammed? You feel violated. Many of the Shenandoah County citizens feel scammed and violated by our school board. You stole our identity,” said Fred Niece, one of the speakers.

In addition to complaints about the way in which the names were changed many of those hoping to see the names restored spoke about what they saw as the honorable side of Stonewall Jackson as a man.

“If you want to learn what leadership is I think you should study a little bit of Stonewall Jackson, his courageousness, his leadership. This cancel culture thing has gotten out of hand. It seems like that’s more lucrative to be on the cancel culture bandwagon than it is to educate our kids,” said Frank Litten, one of the speakers.

Others expressed concern over the impact they said the changes have had on money coming into the school.

“Since the name change, we have seen a decrease in concession sales as well as community support both monetarily and in volunteering. We have also lost spectator support because people don’t want to come watch their high school team because they don’t want to support Mountain View High School,” said Jessica Rinker, vice president of the Mountain View booster club.

A number of people also spoke out against restoring the names including several African American graduates of the high school who shared stories about the racism they experienced during their time there.

“I was there the day after Dr. King got assassinated and one of my classmates said to me. I was the only black student in the class, she said to me ‘do you mind if I tell you a joke about Martin Luther Coon’,” said Ann Keels, a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.

Anne Wallinger is a white graduate of Stonewall High School who said she was stunned at the racism she witnessed in her time there. She said she recalls what one of the only African American students in the school had to deal with.

“People would use the N-word and make black jokes to him and he would laugh awkwardly because what else do you do when you’re the only black guy in the school. That memory stuck with me my whole life,” said Wallinger.

A number of former graduates and current white students said they never saw any racism in the school and that there is none now, but one speaker said there is an obvious reason for that.

“A couple of people talked about how they’ve never experienced racism or seen racism in the schools. The funny part is the only people who have said that tonight are white. I’m white, I didn’t experience it, it’s probably because I’m white,” said Kyle Ford, a Shenandoah County resident who spoke at the meeting.

After the public comment period, the school board members discussed the decision and the vote ended with the three members who were on the 2020 board voting against restoring the names while the three members who were elected in 2021 voted to do so.

Ultimately the vote came down to board chair Marty Helsley who was the lone vote against the name changes in 2020 and was outraged by the process but changed his mind on the names over the last two years.

After hearing from many people across the county on both sides of the issue Helsley cited a letter he recently received from an elderly woman in Woodstock before voicing his decision.

The letter said that many people are opposed to restoring the names but don’t want to speak up because those in favor of restoring them have been very threatening.

“To me, this lady sums it up and this is how I feel now. I’m gonna lose a lot of friends over this. I hope that you all show empathy to people who do not believe as you do,” said Helsley.

