Shooting kills Shenandoah County man

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Copp Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Investigators said the man was found with gunshot wounds and later died.

Investigators said a person of interest was on the scene and was detained temporarily for questioning.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim. The man’s body was transported to the Commonwealth of Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Fairfax for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

No charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

