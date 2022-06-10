Advertisement

UVA Health discusses hospital treatment costs

Outside of the UVA Medical Center
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health say COVID-19 cases are present in the University of Virginia Medical Center, but transmission rates are dropping.

UVA Health Revenue Officer Brent McGee says financial assistance is in place to help everyone get access to treatment.

“No uninsured patient should leave from an inpatient unit without having been assessed and helped in getting those resources,” McGee said.

Click here to learn more about what’s financially available through UVA Health.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

