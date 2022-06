VHSL State Tournaments - Spring Sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from VHSL state tournaments featuring spring sports teams from the Shenandoah Valley.

VHSL State Tennis Highlights (June 9, 2022)

VHSL State Quarterfinals Highlights & Results (June 7, 2022)

VHSL State Tennis Highlights (June 6, 2022)

VHSL State Tennis Highlights (June 3, 2022)

BASEBALL

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Abingdon 6, Spotswood 3

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Stuarts Draft 5, Poquoson 3

Semifinals

Appomattox County 1, Stuarts Draft 0

Class 1

Quarterfinals

Rappahannock 2, Buffalo Gap 1

SOFTBALL

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 7, Cave Spring 2

Lord Botetourt 5, Turner Ashby 3

Semifinals

New Kent 2, Fort Defiance 0

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Page County 14, Nottoway 0

Randolph-Henry 7, East Rockingham 0

Semifinals

Page County 3, Dan River 2

Class 1

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 10, Chincoteague 0

Buffalo Gap 2, Rappahannock 1

Semifinals

Auburn 3, Buffalo Gap 0

Riverheads 13, Fort Chiswell 2

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Nandua 4, Central 0

Class 1

Quarterfinals

Northampton 2, Riverheads 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Luray 8, Bruton 0

Class 1

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Northampton 0

Semifinals

Auburn 4, Riverheads 1

BOYS TENNIS

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Wilson Memorial 5, Lord Botetourt 1

Semifinals

Wilson Memorial 5, Liberty Christian 2

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Wilson Memorial 2

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Poquoson 5, Riverheads 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Spotswood 5, Christiansburg 2

Semifinals

Spotswood 5, Abingdon 3

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Spotswood 0

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Central 5, Randolph-Henry 4

Semifinals

Central 5, Poquoson 2

Championship

Glenvar 5, Central 0

Class 1

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Middlesex 3

Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 2

Semifinals

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

