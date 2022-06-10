Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia high school student-athlete has died after collapsing during conditioning this week, according to WVEC.

We do not yet know what caused the teen to collapse.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools did not specify which sport the student was participating in.

VBCPS said the high school’s administration, counselors, and support staff are ready to address staff and student needs.

