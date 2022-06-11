Annual Ride to Fight Suicide takes place Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual “Ride to Fight Suicide” revved up Saturday morning at Blue Ridge Power Sports.

“We have a team, Team Zach, who hosts this event every year,” Markita Madden-Puckett, board chair for the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said. “Its one of the largest fundraisers for our greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness walk that takes place in the fall.”

The Hamm family organizes the event each year along with the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“The Hamm family organizes this event and we just come out and support them as they are supporting us,” Madden-Puckett said.

The event raises money and awareness for suicide prevention in the Valley.

As recent suicides have hit the community, organizers said they show up to show others they are not alone.

“The biker community has embraced the cause and been extremely, extremely supportive and always, always welcomes us here when we bring resources and share information with them,” Madden-Puckett said.

“Suicide doesn’t discriminate. Every community has been impacted by suicide. It’s hard to come into contact with someone who hasn’t been touched in some way by suicide or supporting a loved one maybe who struggles with their mental health,” Madden-Puckett said.

All money raised at Saturday’s event goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support research, education, support, and advocacy.

“I always want people to do what they can to educate themselves, to know what to look for if they have a loved one who’s struggling,” Madden-Puckett said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.