Farmers’ Market preparing to open in town of Shenandoah

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Shenandoah will soon have its own farmers’ market. The Daughters of the Stars Farmers’ Market hopes to kick off on July 2 at Big Gem Park.

The nonprofit market will provide vendors a chance to see fresh produce in the town as well as focus on health and wellness in Rockingham and Page Counties.

“We do not have any local grocery stores either. The closest ones are in Elkton or in Luray so a lot of people shop at the Dollar General, which is amazing, but this would be a great avenue to have some fresh food that we know we can access,” said Courtney Nelson, president of the Daughters of the Stars Farmers’ Market.

The market plans to be able to accept SNAP and WIC benefits. It will also provide access to physical and mental wellness resources.

“We hope to host some organizational events each week and have an outside entity come and either do a presentation of some sort or have some sort of community engagement outside of having sales,” said Nelson.

The market will also offer free school lunch pickups for children throughout July and August. It will be open on Saturdays starting July 2nd.

Anyone interested in applying to be a vendor can email daughterofthestarsfm@gmail.com or fill out an application in person at the Town Hall building in Shenandoah.

