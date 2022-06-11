March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country Saturday, demonstrations calling for stricter gun laws were held.

The March For Our Lives campaign was started by students in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. On Saturday, the movement made its way back to Washington D.C.

Those who could not attend the national march held them in the Shenandoah Valley. A rally took place in Staunton on Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon Harrisonburg held a march from the Virginia Democrat headquarters to Court Square.

“No moving the needle at all on this issue, so the fact that we’ve just become accustomed to allowing our children to be massacred at school,” Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for Virginia’s 6th congressional district said.

People gathered with their signs to express their anger with recent gun violence in the country.

“Dr. Richards and I just left Harrisonburg High School’s graduation. 450 students walked across the stage. These students won’t get to do that,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in her speech at the march.

The national march happened in Washington D.C. on Saturday morning.

President Joe Biden encouraged those marching on Twitter asking Congress to “do something.”

His tweet went on to say “Congress needs to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws, and repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

“This for whatever reason will bring some change I do think. I’m hopeful that we’ll have a little movement on this,” Lewis said.

Jennifer Lewis asked those wanting to see a change to write their elected officials and get out to vote come November.

“The positive thing is we can change this,” Lewis said. “We can say this is it.”

