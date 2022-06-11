Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

