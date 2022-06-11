Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).

The Agency had been accredited since 2006.

The Sheriff’s Office had been previously accredited four times and was stunned to learn Thursday that its latest application for reaccreditation was denied by the commission.

The VLEPSC is made up of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The commission establishes professional standards and conducts assessments and evaluations of law enforcement agencies that apply for accreditation.

“They review your files and things of that nature. There’s this period of time that you’re going through this evaluation, and you’re getting volunteers from other agencies to come in and take a look at what you’re doing,” said Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter.

Agencies must apply for reaccreditation every four years and be assessed and evaluated. The Sheriff’s Office was assessed back in April and Sheriff Carter said the only thing it was docked for was the storage of containers holding the chemical byproducts of meth labs from various drug cases.

“Caustic chemicals, flammable chemicals, and things of that nature that were actually in sealed containers. Those containers were put in a locked facility in our impound lot, not in our evidence room,” said Carter.

The Sheriff’s Office had been storing the chemicals this way because of ventilation problems with the evidence room in its old facility.

Sheriff Carter said this was immediately corrected during the assessment and the containers were moved to the evidence room in the agency’s new facility. He said the containers were always kept secure.

“In our new facility, which does have the ventilation, we did move them and put them here. We verified through another third party that we had 100% inventory of all evidence including this to find out that there was no compromised evidence,” said Carter.

Carter said he and his senior staff will look into applying for another review to regain accreditation. In the meantime, he and his staff will continue to do things properly.

“We go through what I think is a pretty rigorous evaluation program here of our staff and the work that we do and we’re not changing that,” said Carter.

The VLEPSC is not a state-run agency but a private entity, so even though the Sheriff’s Office lost its accreditation, it will be business as usual.

“We have staff that work hard here making sure that we’re doing all the right things and we’ll continue to do that. The staff work hard for the people of Shenandoah County and that’s not going to change,” said Carter.

