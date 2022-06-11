Showers for Saturday

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with patchy fog early. Scattered showers during the morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A break in the activity late in the morning and early afternoon with a few peeks of sun. Scattered showers and storms then fire up across the area after 1pm. Not a washout and it will not rain the entire day. Severe weather not a concern. Warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy during the evening with a few showers and storms in the area. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the overnight as there will continue to be a few showers and storms. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Slightly humid as well as highs reach the low to mid 80s. A spotty shower/storm possible in the afternoon but almost everyone, if not all, stay dry. Plenty of clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Humid overnight with some clouds at time to time. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Very warm and also humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening and feeling muggy through the overnight. Some clouds around for the night with a stray shower or storm possible. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with some clouds and temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms popping up for the afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain. Some clouds around with a stray shower or storm possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Not everyone sees rain. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Staying very warm into the evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the area during the evening, turning more isolated overnight. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with scattered showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible in the evening and into the overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds in the afternoon with a few showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

