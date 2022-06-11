Staunton City Council votes to allow amendment for auto lots in entrance corridor overlay ordinance

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council voted Thursday night on its zoning amendments, specifically addressing the entrance corridor overlay.

After hearing public comments both for and against allowing auto lots to have specific rights to entrance lighting and overlay, the city council ultimately voted against the planning commission’s recommendation.

Last month, the Staunton Planning Commission recommended the denial of the amendment specific to auto dealerships. In March, Staunton began rewriting its corridor overlay ordinance.

McDonough Toyota had filed an appeal to allow its dealership to have an illuminated sign on the front of their building.

”The state has given this allowance for an expansion on car dealerships giving them special consideration. They make a lot of sales at night,” Mayor Andrea Oakes of Staunton said.

Mayor Oakes explained that the separation for car dealerships is not something solely in Staunton, but instead something the state recommends for those areas that do have entrance corridor overlay ordinances.

“The state is the one that specifies the auto dealerships and our city attorney was the one that discovered this consideration by the state, and that’s why its auto dealerships and again its because people are known to shop for vehicles at night,” Mayor Oakes said.

Effective immediately, all auto car lots in Staunton will be allowed to have portal illuminations.

“As far as the future is concerned, we are having the corridor overlay ordinances reviewed and we will make some adjustments at a later date,” Mayor Oakes said.

