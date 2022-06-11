Virginia Organizing to hold info session on renters’ rights

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing has started an affordable housing campaign, and they’re hosting an information session to teach people their rights.

“Virginia has added additional laws to protect renters’ rights, and we’re gonna cover some of those additions,” Aline Jackson-Diggs, member of Virginia Organizing said.

As rent relief will end at the end of the month, they want to make sure renters and landlords know their rights.

“The actual laws have not changed, but it will be affected because categories like evictions will start again,” Jackson-Diggs said.

As the housing market continues to see prices rise, Virginia Organizing has some tips for renters.

“You have a legal right to have a written lease, you have a right to know about certain conditions in your property, you have the right to inspect your property at move in and move out,” Jackson-Diggs said.

When evictions start again, they have some advice if your landlord hits you with a notice of eviction.

“You can’t have a landlord just say, ‘hey you got to be out of here,’ and there’s no due process. There has to be some kind of court order or procedure before they can evict you,” Jackson-Diggs said.

When it comes to renting there are two sides. Virginia Organizing makes sure the renter knows their rights, but also that a landlord knows their rights and duties as a landlord as well.

“There should be some kind of documentation that you’re signing off at the lease where there is an expectation of duties and guidelines,” Jackson-Diggs said.

Virginia Organizing’s renter’s rights information session will be Saturday, June 11 on Commerce Ave. in Waynesboro at 1 p.m.

