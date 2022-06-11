Advertisement

Virginia Organizing to hold info session on renters’ rights

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing has started an affordable housing campaign, and they’re hosting an information session to teach people their rights.

“Virginia has added additional laws to protect renters’ rights, and we’re gonna cover some of those additions,” Aline Jackson-Diggs, member of Virginia Organizing said.

As rent relief will end at the end of the month, they want to make sure renters and landlords know their rights.

“The actual laws have not changed, but it will be affected because categories like evictions will start again,” Jackson-Diggs said.

As the housing market continues to see prices rise, Virginia Organizing has some tips for renters.

“You have a legal right to have a written lease, you have a right to know about certain conditions in your property, you have the right to inspect your property at move in and move out,” Jackson-Diggs said.

When evictions start again, they have some advice if your landlord hits you with a notice of eviction.

“You can’t have a landlord just say, ‘hey you got to be out of here,’ and there’s no due process. There has to be some kind of court order or procedure before they can evict you,” Jackson-Diggs said.

When it comes to renting there are two sides. Virginia Organizing makes sure the renter knows their rights, but also that a landlord knows their rights and duties as a landlord as well.

“There should be some kind of documentation that you’re signing off at the lease where there is an expectation of duties and guidelines,” Jackson-Diggs said.

Virginia Organizing’s renter’s rights information session will be Saturday, June 11 on Commerce Ave. in Waynesboro at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Devontay Phillips, 19, was arrested after police said he shot several founds into the vehicle...
Police arrest Harrisonburg shooting suspect
Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding...
Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality
Antone Tavares, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man sentenced to nearly 22 years for Broadway shooting
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

VHSL State Semifinals Highlights & Results (June 10, 2022)
VHSL State Semifinals Highlights & Results (June 10, 2022)
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation
As food prices continue to rise due to inflation more and more people are turning to food banks...
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees greater need for service as inflation soars
The town of Shenandoah will soon have its own farmers’ market. The Daughters of the Stars...
Farmers’ Market preparing to open in town of Shenandoah