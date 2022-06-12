DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list.

Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.

“You’ve got less than a year, but that’s plenty of time to plan to come in. We certainly encourage folks not to wait to the last minute because, of course we expect the crowds to increase next year,” acting DMV Commissioner, Linda Ford said.

It’s important to prepare for your appointment at the DMV and get all the documents together before showing up. Ford says you need two forms of identification to prove your residency in-person.

“The most common thing that folks will bring to prove identity is either their birth certificate or passport to prove social security, their social security number, they would bring their social security card or perhaps a W2 form that has their full social security number on it. They would bring their valid driver’s license that would show their current address, as long as it’s their physical address, and then they would need to bring one additional piece like a utility bill that shows their address on it,” Ford said.

