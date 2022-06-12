WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates from college

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) – The University of California-Davis’ youngest graduate in the class of 2022 is a musical prodigy. Even more remarkable than her talent is her age; she earned her four-year degree at 16 years old.

Graduating college is many years in the making for most. For the graduates at UC Davis, many among the crowd beginning their post-grad lives are in their early 20s.

One graduate, however, isn’t even able to legally vote yet.

Tiara Abraham graduated with her bachelor’s degree at just 16 years old.

A budding musical prodigy since she could speak, Tiara’s STEM-field parents said their daughter took them by surprise by her tenacity for musical arts.

“She’s always shown passion for music,” Taji Abraham, Tiara’s mother, said.

Tiara was in community college at the age of 7, which is the same age her older brother started college.

Tiara was featured in a news story years ago, when she was only 10, for helping others through concert fundraising and performing at Carnegie Hall.

The teen has been aiming for her graduation day for years.

“To be able to walk on the stage, it’s really a wonderful moment,” she said.

Tiara’s father, Bijou Abraham, said he supports his children in their goals and passions.

“We make sure they have the opportunity to follow their passion, not to try to steer them towards what we think is best for them but what their passion is,” he said.

Walking across the stage with a 4.0 and 12 graduate school offers from the top music schools in America, Tiara is taking her talent to Indiana University, where she hopes one day to grace the stages of the best opera houses in the world.

“I’ve been able to overcome all that, just proving myself, that I’ve been able to just perform with great technique and here I am,” she said.

