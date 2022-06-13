30th Annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival taking place June 12-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An event in its 30th year that brings live classical music from local artists to the City of Harrisonburg is in full swing this week.

The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival is a program of Eastern Mennonite University and has performances both on the school’s campus and in downtown Harrisonburg. Events include daily chamber and orchestra concerts, family events, poetry readings, and music talks.

Tickets for this year’s festival are pay-what-you-can between $10 and $40, and the executive director says this year is all about coming together.

“We really try to find the meaning in the music of what brings us together, what’s really important. Especially now in terms of equity and representation in classical music and in such a diverse city as Harrisonburg, and how we can continue to bring people together through the amazing language of live music,” SVBF Executive Director Amanda Gookin said.

This year also celebrates the retirement of artistic director and conductor Ken Nafziger, who will be putting down the baton after 30 years.

To check out the list of events and how to purchase tickets, click here.

