ACPD warning drivers to stay alert after 7 fatal crashes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is putting out a warning to all drivers as the county is seeing an uptick in fatal crashes.

“People that are driving erratic, that are speeding and driving impaired, that are driving distracted, not wearing their seat belts that’s problematic in itself,” ACPD Captain Randy Jamerson said.

ACPD says it investigated seven fatal crashes this year, which have left eight people dead.

“We had two in January, we didn’t have any for February, March, and April. So when you have several in the month of May, it seems like we’ve had an increase, unfortunately, it’s right on par from where we typically would be in an average year,” Jamerson said.

Jamerson believes it could be seasonal: “Maybe more people are out and about at night that normally wouldn’t be in the winter months, you know, stuff like that,” he said.

ACPD is diving into data to study where a lot of these crashes happen, and how future ones can be avoided.

