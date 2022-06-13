City of Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant awarded for water filtration process

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each day between 7 to 9 million gallons of water is flowing out of the City of Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant, and the process is an award-winning one making sure thousands of city residents are getting clean water.

“People don’t know where the water is coming from, it’s just turn on your tap and there it is,” Superintendent of the Water Treatment Division Dennis McGuffin said.

McGuffin and 10 other staff members work 24/7 365 to ensure water in Harrisonburg is up to state and federal standards.

“The water comes in it goes through some processes through the flocculation and sedimentation basins and then through filters and then ultimately out into the system,” McGuffin explained.

The Virginia Department of Health has awarded the team a Silver Water Treatment Plant Performance Award for their work, like with Nephelometric Turbidity Units, or NTUs, which measure the number of particles in the water.

“The Health Department requires you to have 0.3 or less and by getting the award it’s showing that we met the optimization criteria and let out 0.1 or less,” McGuffin said.

Although this award isn’t the first the Plant has received, this one feels bigger as staff faced both expected and unexpected challenges.

“There’s a lot of sacrifices. We went through COVID just like everybody else did and weather events, snow whatever and everybody’s here,” McGuffin said.

To staff here though, it’s all worth it to ensure over 50,000 people are getting clean water.

“It’s pretty exciting for me and probably some of the guys if you go out to a restaurant and you get a glass of water and it’s like ‘I made this I know who made this we made this you know as a team,” McGuffin said.

McGuffin said when classes are in session at the local colleges demand goes up, and nearly 13 million gallons of water will be flowing out of the facility.

