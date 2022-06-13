Advertisement

CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating an exciting birth announcement.

A litter of three endangered Amur tiger cubs was born there, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

Better known as Siberian tigers, when full-grown, they are amongst the largest cats in the world.

While it’s good news for the zoo, it’s great news for the conservation of the species, with only 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)

The three cubs, two males and a female, are bonding well with their mother, who is showing strong maternal instincts.

If all continues to go well, the rare baby tiger cubs will go on exhibit in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation
Harrisonburg holds March For Our Lives demonstration
March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg
The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event...
Valley woman and her dog win obedience competition at local dog show
54-year-old Jeffrey Mays Tate is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shenandoah County man killed in Thursday night shooting identified

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
There are a number of ways to visit the park, whether just for a day or with season passes.
Massanutten Resort’s Water Park introduces new activities for summer
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice