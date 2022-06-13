Advertisement

Farmers celebrate AG Week

Local farmers celebrate AG Week.
Local farmers celebrate AG Week.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - This week is AG Week, where local farmers and those in the agricultural industry are celebrated. With farmers making up less than two percent of the total population, farmers say it’s important to raise awareness about agriculture and what it does for the community.

“The agricultural industry is the largest industry in the state of Virginia,” said Bradley Dunsmore, president of the Augusta County Farm Bureau. “So this week is dedicated to celebrating that industry.”

“AG is the backbone of America,” said Joe Ulmer, owner of Overlook Produce. “Everybody else has a week, it seems that AG should have a week too.”

Ulmer adds that the agriculture industry has been dealing with inflation as well, especially when it comes to fuel prices.

