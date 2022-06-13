Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems.

These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program support strategic investments into missing infrastructure that is impeding small-scale farmers and food producers from growing their operations.

Shenandoah County has received $25,000 for an oil tank installation.

Shenandoah County requested funding to support Route 11 Potato Chips’ urgent need for oil storage, as global supply chain disruptions have threatened the reliability of sunflower oil delivery.

Route 11 has been in operation for over 25 years and purchases more than one million pounds of Virginia-grown potatoes each year. Funding will be used to purchase and install four oil tanks, enabling Route 11 to purchase in bulk and guarantee a continuous, lower-cost supply of oil.

“As we begin this weeklong celebration of agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, I am pleased to partner with our local governments through the AFID program to make strategic investments into the infrastructure our farmers and food producers need to be successful,” said Youngkin. “It is through innovative partnerships like these, where the private and public sectors come together to identify and address critical needs, that we can keep the Commonwealth moving forward.”

