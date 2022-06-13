JMU softball commit Fleet leads Auburn to VHSL Class 1 state title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball commit Kirsten Fleet put together a dominant effort to lead Auburn to the VHSL Class 1 state title this past weekend in Salem.

Fleet, a junior, threw a five-inning no-hitter in the championship game as the Eagles defeated Riverheads, 10-0, to claim the state title. She also recorded three hits and three RBI at the plate. Her strong championship game performance came after Fleet fired a perfect game against Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals.

Fleet was, at one time, committed to Georgia before changing her college choice to JMU. She says she chose JMU due to its proximity to her hometown and the Dukes’ ability to develop talented pitchers.

“I love the coaches there,” said Fleet. “It is two hours from my house so it’s a good distance. I can be a little bit away from home but still close enough I can go back and forth and have the community come and support me when I am there.”

Fleet continued: “They develop great pitchers so I knew if I was going there I was going to be developed to the best of the ability that I could be.”

Fleet is a Class of 2023 commit who has one year of high school softball remaining.

