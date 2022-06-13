Massanutten Resort’s Water Park introduces new activities for summer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “This year we are probably planning the most new activities since 2020 for sure but in recent years. This year we are so focused on providing that fun family environment, inviting everyone to the mountain for a returning visit or if it is their first time visiting,” Morgan Mowbray with Massanutten Resort explained.

Though there are season passes available anyone can visit the water park. Some of the new activities for 2022 include:

Archery and Axe Throwing

Outdoor Cooking Classes

Extended Teen Nights at Aquatics Locations

Expanded Hiking Programs

Yoga Classes at Balanced Roots

E-Bike and E-Tournaments (beginning in September)

Exciting Photo Opportunities with Mascots

“We’re also offering our Sampson Basketball Academy, Basketball partnerships with Ralph Sampson. That is exciting as well,” Mowbray added.

There are a number of ways to visit the park, whether just for a day or with season passes. You can find more information on tickets and passes by clicking here.

