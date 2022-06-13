REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2.6 million Virginians have gotten their REAL IDs which will be one of the required documents for flights and access to federal facilities starting May 3rd, 2023.

The Acting DMV Commissioner says 96% of expected customers have applied and received their REAL ID, but encourages the tens of thousands of residents still estimated to apply to do so now.

“Decide now whether they need a REAL ID. Do they travel domestically via airlines do they ever need to get into a federal facility such as a military installation, if they do then we encourage them to think seriously about getting a REAL ID,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said.

Ford says applications can be done online to avoid the rush, but REAL IDs must be obtained in-person.

Some other tips include gathering required documents like proof of identity, Social Security Number, as well as proof of residency. For more information, click here.

