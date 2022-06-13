Rockingham County Schools implement Structured Literacy program ahead of Virginia Literacy Act

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Literacy Act was unanimously passed by the 2022 General Assembly.

The act makes changes to early student learning by establishing evidence-based literacy instruction and science-based reading research.

Rockingham County Schools started using this “structured literacy” teaching in 2021.

At Monday’s school board meeting, an information session on the program will be presented to show how the program will be further implemented in the next two years.

”We could see lots of growth in students at that school which also, you know, kind of gave credence for us to then move forward trying to implement this at the division level,” Larry Shifflett, Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Learning for Rockingham County Schools, said.

Teachers must take two tiers of training for this learning program.

Shifflett said he hopes as it becomes an established part of the county’s education system, colleges and universities pick up the curriculum in their education departments so teachers are fully prepared right out of college.

”The results as measured by the PALS assessment that spring were really promising. You know we had very few kids identify as needing additional support in reading,” Shifflett said.

The Rockingham County School Board meeting where the information on this learning and its first-year findings will be presented is set for Monday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.