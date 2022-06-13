Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival kicks off its 30th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival kicked off Sunday afternoon.

The week-long music festival harmonized into its 30th year with the opening concert at Lehman Auditorium on the campus of Eastern Mennonite University.

Throughout the week concerts will continue at Asbury United Methodist Church, Central Library and Martin Chapel.

”This is an incredibly momentous year for us, three decades of live classical music in Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley, and we celebrate the visionary of it all, Ken Nafziger,” Amanda Gookin, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival said.

The concerts continue all week with the next one being on Monday at Asbury United Methodist Church at 12 p.m.

