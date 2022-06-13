Skyline Middle School student recaps experience at Scripps National Spelling Bee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “It was extremely nerve-wracking but it was also exciting because I knew that I would, I had this opportunity to represent my community and you know I was just ready to spell,” Skyline Middle School seventh-grader Bryan Milstead said.

Bryan took the journey to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee one letter at a time.

“It started with the classroom spelling bee and I did really well in that and then it moved up to districts and I got first runner up and then regionals and then nationals,” Bryan explained.

With help from his parents, teachers, and community, Bryan says preparation for spelling’s biggest stage was tough but also fun.

“Using the Word Club app that Scripps provided and I also had my mom call out some of the words and definitions, and there were just some days where I would literally just open up the dictionary,” he said.

Bryan got knocked out in the second preliminary round, in which spellers are asked to give a word’s definition which was added to the Bee last year.

“The word was ‘manumit’ that I got wrong. Which I answered it means to write by hand and the answer was to set free,” Bryan explained.

Despite that, Bryan says he will never forget the experience of meeting spellers from all over and exploring Washington D.C. Bryan’s parents Ni and John Milstead say they couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s his very first spelling bee ever and like he said it started out in the classroom one thing led to another. At regionals, the moment that he won I just looked over at my husband and was like is this for real like he’s going to nationals,” Bryan’s mom Ni Milstead said.

Bryan shared what’s next for him.

“Hopefully get to the national stage again and represent my community well and work even harder to hopefully advance farther than I did this time,” he said.

The Milsteads say they couldn’t have done it without the support of the Harrisonburg community and the Rockingham District Ruritans.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.