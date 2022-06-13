Snake season arrives in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weather is heating up, which means it’s snake season here in Virginia.

Timber rattlers and copperheads are the two poisonous snakes to be on the lookout for in the commonwealth.

UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center Director Doctor Chris Holstege says there are important things to remember if you are bitten by a snake - and it is not what you see in the movies.

“I can’t stress enough we don’t want people to cut to suck the venom out. You don’t want people to put tourniquets on. The only thing potentially you could do is for comfort is splint and then seek medical attention,” Dr. Holstege said.

UVA treated 22 people directly in the last year for snake bites.

Dr. Holstege says the season usually lasts until October, when the weather cools down.

