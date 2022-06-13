Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation
Harrisonburg holds March For Our Lives demonstration
March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg
A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shooting kills Shenandoah County man
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event...
Valley woman and her dog win obedience competition at local dog show

Latest News

On I-81 at mile marker 212.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Overturned tractor trailer on I-81 causes delays in Augusta County
Piano keys at Eastern Mennonite University Lehman Auditorium
30th Annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival taking place June 12-19
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing
Dennis Villeda graduates from JMU.
JMU grad begins career in social work at agency that helped him as a teen
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice