Advertisement

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.(Middle River Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services.

The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.

Staunton Tree Services edited the post later on with an update that the stolen vehicles were found and recovered, along with most of the equipment inside.

Jason Hicks and Heather Hicks, both of Stuarts Draft, were arrested for the larceny of the vehicles. The two are being held at Middle River Regional Jail. They have been charged with several felonies linked to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
54-year-old Jeffrey Mays Tate is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shenandoah County man killed in Thursday night shooting identified
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event...
Valley woman and her dog win obedience competition at local dog show

Latest News

Local farmers celebrate AG Week.
Farmers celebrate AG Week
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
There are a number of ways to visit the park, whether just for a day or with season passes.
Massanutten Resort’s Water Park introduces new activities for summer
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,761 Monday