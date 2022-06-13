Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services.

The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.

Staunton Tree Services edited the post later on with an update that the stolen vehicles were found and recovered, along with most of the equipment inside.

Jason Hicks and Heather Hicks, both of Stuarts Draft, were arrested for the larceny of the vehicles. The two are being held at Middle River Regional Jail. They have been charged with several felonies linked to the incident.

