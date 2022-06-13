Valley woman and her dog win obedience competition at local dog show

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event Center.

Skyline Kennel Club is a member of the American Kennel Club. Dogs today were competing for a spot in the Westminster Dog Show at the end of June.

One Valley woman and her pup had a “doggone” good day at Sunday’s show.

“It’s a huge deal in the obedience community. It’s a competitive title. You have to win points by placing and defeating other dogs. You have to earn 100 points. You have to have three wins under three different judges, and we finally completed all that,” Linda Montgomery said.

Sunday’s trophies for Montgomery and her pup Ember have landed them an invitation to the national obedience championship in July.

“They’re still dogs, so to perform at such a high level consistently is a pretty amazing feat,” Montgomery said.

Ember is a six-year-old German short-haired pointer. Montgomery bred Ember herself.

The obedience competition includes hand signal exercises, scent article identification, a stand for exam, and retrieving.

Dog owners come from across the state to compete, but Montgomery lives in the Valley, making today’s win very special.

“I know almost everybody here so it’s extra special to finish in front of friends,” Montgomery said.

After 6 years of training and competitions, Sunday’s wins don’t feel real yet according to Montgomery.

“I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet,” Montgomery said.

