VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. along the 8100 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Rt. 211, when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and ran into a guardrail.

The motorcycle rider, 50-year-old Thomas P. Keane of Luray, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Keane was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

