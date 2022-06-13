Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. along the 8100 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Rt. 211, when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and ran into a guardrail.

The motorcycle rider, 50-year-old Thomas P. Keane of Luray, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Keane was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has lost its accreditation status from the Virginia Law...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office loses accreditation
Harrisonburg holds March For Our Lives demonstration
March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg
A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shooting kills Shenandoah County man
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event...
Valley woman and her dog win obedience competition at local dog show

Latest News

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
Harrisonburg Water Treatment Division Superintendent Dennis McGuffin
City of Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant awarded for water filtration process
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/13/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/13/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 6/13/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 6/13/2022