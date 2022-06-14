Farmers, it’s time to sign up for the agriculture census

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For Virginia Agriculture Week, there will be several events to talk about the work farmers do.

There is another thing farmers can do to help the commonwealth learn more about who they are. Agriculture producers have until June 30 to sign up for the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

The census, which is done every five years and and is more than 180 years old, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every county and city.

“The census data helps local governments, agribusiness, extension educators, researchers and more make informed decisions that directly affect farm operations, communities and industries,” said Michael Wallace with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Anyone who makes $1,000 from their farm production, or would usually make that much, in a census year is asked to complete the census.

“The Census of Agriculture is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and people who operate them. Even small plots of land, whether rural or urban, that grow fruit, vegetables or food animals count,” Wallace said.

The census helps them understand where farmers are, what they’re producing and who they are. It helps leaders make decisions and write legislation based on that population information.

“It allows us to see the demographics of farmers or producers, whether that’s age, race. Also looking the county level data allows us to see which counties have, say for instance, more cattle, or have produced a large commodity,” Wallace said.

Producers who already get national ag survey information don’t need to do anything. Otherwise, producers can sign up on the USDA’s website here. The census will go out in November, responses are due in February, and data will be released in 2024.

