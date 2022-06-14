A few storms remain Tuesday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Any storm this entire week could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. The heat and humidity will be with us all week with the humidity starting to break down by Friday afternoon.

A line of showers and storms will impact our area mid-late Tuesday morning and likely continue into as late as early afternoon. Heavier rain in any storm can pose localized flooding risks and gusty winds are possible. Stay weather aware.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a round of showers and storms before noon. Locally heavy rain. Storms should diminish before noon then some sunshine into the afternoon. An isolated storm possible in the afternoon.

Hot and very humid for the day. Morning storms should prevent afternoon storms but this will need to be monitored. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. During the afternoon and early evening, the heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Some clouds for the evening and and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy into the overnight. Feeling warm and oppressively humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts. On the WHSV weather app make sure your location is set and you see the little bell icon next to your location. If a warning is issued get away from windows. The lowest level of your home and away from windows, an interior room is always best during severe storms.

The ‘ring of fire’ setup which is the high pressure over the center of the country is a typical summer pattern and this can often bring in storm complexes that form to our northwest. This trend will need to be monitored all week so check the forecast daily for changes. This type of pattern is very fluid and can change.

