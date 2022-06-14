Food Farmacy helps Augusta Health patients

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Allegheny Mountain Institute and Augusta Health are teaming up to offer a Food Farmacy program that kicks off next month.

Patients with diet-related chronic health conditions complicated by barriers to healthy food can get weekly vouchers to purchase fresh produce and the chance to learn how to cook healthy meals.

“It’s pretty much a 12-week program that centers on a specific group of patients or populations of the community,” Patrick Banks, director of farming for Allegheny Mountain Institute, said.

Participants receive fresh produce from the AMI Farm at Augusta Health and weekly recipes and food demos offered by Augusta Health chefs. They hope to eventually open it up to more of the community in the future.

