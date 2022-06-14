Former WHSV Sports Director Releases Memoir

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Veteran sportscaster and long-time WHSV Sports Director JJ Davis has released a book about his career in the Valley and beyond.

“My childhood dreams didn’t come true,” said Davis. “I’m like a lot of people out there who set goals and didn’t reach them.”

After over 40 years in the industry, Davis wrote JJ of Loch Raven about his journey as a self-proclaimed “minor league sportscaster.”

“I’m proud of what I’ve done,” he added. “On one shoulder I have the guy telling me I didn’t get there but on the other shoulder, I have the guy telling me to look at all that I’ve done.”

Davis graduated from Towson University in 1978 and launched his sports broadcasting career at WYOU-TV in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He would go on to win media awards in four different decades, and spend a combined ten years in the Valley.

“The best stop I ever had was at WHSV in Harrisonburg,” said Davis, who wore his EndZone jacket to the interview.

Davis devoted two chapters of his book to his time at WHSV-TV, where he covered local sports and co-hosted EndZone every fall. He wants his story to inspire others to aim high and enjoy the process, regardless of the final destination.

“Dreams do not always come true but maybe I’m supposed to pass along the message to keep fighting,” he said. “Victory is in the attempt.”

JJ of Loch Raven is available here.

