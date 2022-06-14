Advertisement

Governor Glenn Youngkin awards Rockingham Cooperative AFID grant

Governor Youngkin, along with the Virginia Department of Agriculture, awarded Rockingham...
Governor Youngkin, along with the Virginia Department of Agriculture, awarded Rockingham Cooperative a grant to expand the Dayton Mill.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Rockingham County Tuesday afternoon to give an economic development announcement.

Governor Youngkin, along with the Virginia Department of Agriculture, awarded Rockingham Cooperative a grant to expand the Dayton Mill.

Rockingham Cooperative was awarded the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, better known as “AFID.”

“17 million dollars that’s gonna renovate and expand the feed mill, 17 million dollars that’s in fact gonna enable the co-operative to purchase nearly 12 million dollars worth of Virginia grown grain,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in his speech to the co-op.

Virginia is celebrating Agriculture Week and Keith Turner, feed division manager at Rockingham Cooperative, said this grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Rockingham County is the number one agriculture county in Virginia and we need to provide an infrastructure for farmers,” Turner said.

“It’ll increase efficiency, it will decrease operational costs so that in fact Virginians benefit,” Youngkin said.

The ground will soon be broken on an expansion of the Dayton Mill and a solar farm that the governor says will save $800,000 in energy costs over the next ten years.

Jeff Patterson, president of the Rockingham Co-op board, said upgrades to the mill will increase the output of feed and allow them to better serve other communities.

“The investment that we’re making in the Dayton Feed Mill is really an investment in the infrastructure of Virginia agriculture,” Turner said.

Turner also said farmers are the backbone of Rockingham County and feeding people is important to the cooperative.

“Rockingham Cooperative is a resource to the farmers in Rockingham County and beyond throughout the state of Virginia,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

Latest News

Patients with diet-related chronic health conditions complicated by barriers to healthy food...
Food Farmacy helps Augusta Health patients
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with state Senator Mark Obenshain and Speaker of the...
Seven Bends State Park holds dedication ceremony
WHSV Farm File
Farmers, it’s time to sign up for the agriculture census
Flier for event (Sentara)
Sentara to host LGBTQ experiences in health care panel discussion