HCPS introducing expanded reading, new math program to summer school curriculum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the regular school year has ended, summer school programs for Harrisonburg City Public Schools students are just about to kick off next week with some new additions.

Teachers this year will be using a new program for mathematics instruction called ‘Math for Love’, focusing on developing problem-solving skills in groups as well as math vocabulary.

An added component to the 2022 curriculum is another layer of reading and literacy, with an emphasis on phonics. The two new additions were decided upon after professional development courses taken by staff, as well as research collected through student testing.

“We’ve found through the pandemic and the missing time in school that a lot of our students even in some of our upper grades have been missing those foundational skills. And so this program really brings in some of that work and gives our teachers a really structured approach to help fill in some of those gaps,” HCPS Director of Elementary Education Jeremy Weaver said.

Weaver says enrollment is lower this year than last, with groups of students in the elementary programs ranging from 80 to 175 students, and around 50 students enrolled in the middle school program.

