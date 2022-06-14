It’s a week of heat and humidity

Any storm this entire week could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. The heat and humidity will be with us all week with the humidity starting to break down by Friday afternoon.

TUESDAY: A line of showers and storms will impact our area mid-late Tuesday morning and likely continue into as late as early afternoon. Heavier rain in any storm can pose localized flooding risks. Gusty winds are also possible. Stay weather aware. Storms should diminish around noon then sunshine into the afternoon.

Hot and very humid for the day. An isolated afternoon storm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some clouds for the evening and and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy into the overnight. Feeling warm and oppressively humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Some clouds into the afternoon with a few showers and storms developing. Not everyone sees rain. Hot and oppressively humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be 95-100 degrees in the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and storms in the area for the evening and early overnight. Warm and oppressively humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds in the morning and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Showers and storms firing up in the afternoon and will be scattered in nature. Hot and oppressively humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms sticking around until around midnight then turning partly cloudy. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Very warm in the afternoon with humidity dropping throughout the day. Improvements are on the way. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies turning clear for the evening and overnight with drier air continuing to work in. Feeling much more pleasant. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Good amount of sunshine throughout the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A nice break in the humidity, so a beautiful day. Clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Right now, Father’s Day looks to be quite nice! A pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Keeping a few clouds around for the day and feeling warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Not humid. Another comfortable day with low humidity. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping a few clouds around for the day and feeling very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows near 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.