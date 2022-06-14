JMU receives $1.4 million grant to launch Upward Bound Program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU will receive a $1.4 million grant to help underrepresented students prepare for college.

The JMU Upward Bound Program will support students at Harrisonburg High School and Spotswood High School. Students will have access to academic tutoring in a variety of subjects, ranging from math to foreign language. The program will include monthly activities along with summer scheduling.

JMU Upward Bound aims to help first-generation college students and at-risk individuals graduate from high school. The program will also help students pursue opportunities in postsecondary education.

JMU Vice Provost for Student Academic Success, Dr. Rudy Molina, benefited from a similar federally-funded TRIO program. As a first-generation college student, Molina received support that helped him succeed in high school and beyond.

Molina graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelors degree in 2002 and returned to the University four years later, where he earned his PhD in Special Education.

“These programs can really change the trajectory of a student’s life,” said Molina. “It’s really exciting to be part of this initiative that helps students receive support.”

The JMU Upward Bound Program adds to a number of other academic outreach programs at the University that aid local students in the classroom and beyond.

