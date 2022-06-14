Advertisement

JMU receives $1.4 million grant to launch Upward Bound Program

“These programs can really change the trajectory of a student’s life,” said Molina.
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU will receive a $1.4 million grant to help underrepresented students prepare for college.

The JMU Upward Bound Program will support students at Harrisonburg High School and Spotswood High School. Students will have access to academic tutoring in a variety of subjects, ranging from math to foreign language. The program will include monthly activities along with summer scheduling.

JMU Upward Bound aims to help first-generation college students and at-risk individuals graduate from high school. The program will also help students pursue opportunities in postsecondary education.

JMU Vice Provost for Student Academic Success, Dr. Rudy Molina, benefited from a similar federally-funded TRIO program. As a first-generation college student, Molina received support that helped him succeed in high school and beyond.

Molina graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelors degree in 2002 and returned to the University four years later, where he earned his PhD in Special Education.

“These programs can really change the trajectory of a student’s life,” said Molina. “It’s really exciting to be part of this initiative that helps students receive support.”

The JMU Upward Bound Program adds to a number of other academic outreach programs at the University that aid local students in the classroom and beyond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
54-year-old Jeffrey Mays Tate is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shenandoah County man killed in Thursday night shooting identified

Latest News

Local Baseball Highlights & Diamond Star of the Night (June 13, 2022)
Local Baseball Highlights & Diamond Star of the Night (June 13, 2022)
JMU receives $1.4 million grant to launch Upward Bound Program
JJ Davis
Former WHSV Sports Director Releases Memoir
JMU softball commit Kirsten Fleet leads Auburn to state title
JMU softball commit Kirsten Fleet leads Auburn to state title