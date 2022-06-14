Advertisement

Semones to sign with Arizona Diamondbacks organization

By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison baseball standout Fox Semones is joining a Major League Baseball organization.

Semones confirmed to WHSV Tuesday afternoon that his professional contract with Ogden Raptors has been purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Raptors are an independent professional team based in Ogden, Utah and a member of the Pioneer Baseball League. Semones says he was travelling on Tuesday and is expected to officially sign with the Diamondbacks organization on Wednesday. He will then be assigned to a minor league affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Semones played five seasons at JMU where he started 175 games as a super utility player for the Dukes. He batted .281 with 18 home runs and 99 RBI during his career at James Madison.

