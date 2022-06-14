Semones to sign with Arizona Diamondbacks organization

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison baseball standout Fox Semones is joining a Major League Baseball organization.

Semones confirmed to WHSV Tuesday afternoon that his professional contract with Ogden Raptors has been purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Raptors are an independent professional team based in Ogden, Utah and a member of the Pioneer Baseball League. Semones says he was travelling on Tuesday and is expected to officially sign with the Diamondbacks organization on Wednesday. He will then be assigned to a minor league affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Just got confirmation from @FoxSemones that his contract with the Ogden Raptors has been purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.



He's on his way to sign his new deal now. Semones played five years with @JMUBaseball and had a .281/.369/.424 slash line. 18 HRs, 99 RBI — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) June 14, 2022

Semones played five seasons at JMU where he started 175 games as a super utility player for the Dukes. He batted .281 with 18 home runs and 99 RBI during his career at James Madison.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.