Sentara to host LGBTQ experiences in health care panel discussion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara is hosting a virtual panel discussion to talk about LGBTQ experiences in health care.

The discussion, “Transgender and Nonbinary Experiences With Health Care” is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15. Event organizers said they want this to be a step toward providers better understanding their patients.

“It’s when we find out what’s missing, when we find out where those gaps are, that’s where we learn where can focus our activity to close those gaps,” said Sentara’s Chief Diversity Officer Dana Beckton.

Sentara is partnering with the LGBT Life Center, and a community health navigator, a social support group facilitator, and a transgender community coordinator will participate in the group discussion.

Beckton said community members are urged to join and share their experiences, good or bad.

“We need to know and understand what are those barriers to care people are experiencing so that we can start working to close those gaps,” Beckton said.

The discussion will explore topics like services and medication, and it will also look at things that include the patient experience.

“We don’t want to make the mistake of calling someone their legal name but if they have gone through a transition or a gender-affirming process, they may have a preferred name that they now use and how they want to be addressed,” said Diversity and Inclusion Manager Silvia Garcia-Romero.

Beckton and Garcia-Romero said they understand the topic can be divisive, but they said they’re trying to make sure every patient has a good and safe experience.

“We’re not in the business of changing people’s individual belief systems. What we are in the business of is ensuring that the behaviors and care that every one of our patients receives upholds our commitment of treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Beckton said.

