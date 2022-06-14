Sentara RMH counselors seeing increase in kids seeking help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local mental health professionals at Sentara RMH say they’ve seen an increased demand from children, teens, and adolescents recently.

The pandemic, along with more open conversations around topics like stress and anxiety, has led to more requests for help from this age group.

“Some of these kids are coming in because they’ve lost family members to the pandemic and that grief component. So it was - the need for services has always been there but we are definitely seeing kind of uptake in children,” Jennifer Adkins, LPC with Sentara-RMH, said.

At home, Adkins advises parents whose kids have expressed increased levels of anxiety or stress to listen and have regular conversations about concerns or problems.

“Let them talk about their anxieties let them talk about their fears and provide that reassurance. Often times kids are not looking for answers, they’re looking to feel safe. They’re looking to feel like, ‘hey you know what Mom and Dad might not be able to fix it but they can at least hear what I’m saying,’” Adkins explained.

Adkins says monitoring the amount of social media consumption as well as other online activity is important. If you or someone you know is looking for help, you can find out more about what services Sentara offers here.

