Staunton Parks and Rec celebrates 50 years

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton Parks and Recreation department is marking 50 years of serving the Staunton community, and to celebrate, they will be holding several free events this summer.

Saturday, June 18 at Gypsy Hill Park:

Free luau pool party with children’s activities at Gypsy Hill Park from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kona Ice available from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free train rides from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Gypsy Express Mini Train

Free viewing of “Encanto” at the bandstand at dusk

Saturday, August 13 at Montgomery Hall Park:

Free pool swim and children’s activities at Montgomery Hall Park from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Picnic with hot dogs and hamburgers from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kona Ice in the afternoon

Free viewing of “Finding Dory” at the Montgomery Hall Park pool at dusk

“We’ve accomplished a lot over the last half-century,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Chris Tuttle. “Since December of 1971, when John Lancaster was hired to lead the newly formed recreation department, we’ve added day trips, toddler and youth activities, afterschool and summer camp programs, athletic leagues for both youth and adults and entertainment in the parks.”

Tuttle has been with the department for over 30 years, participating and then leading its efforts as its responsibilities grew from building and maintaining city parks and fields to adding sports courts, facilities, playgrounds, pools, hiking trails, and creating programs and activities that utilize these amenities.

“The parks and recreation industry has evolved quite a bit since 1972,” said Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Steve Taetzsch. “It’s established itself as an integral part of local communities, so we’re really proud of how we’ve enhanced our services to meet those demands.”

Additional information on these events and other parks and recreation programs can be found on the city’s website.

