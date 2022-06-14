Strong storms likely early Tuesday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Any storm this entire week could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. The heat and humidity will be with us all week with the humidity starting to break down by Friday afternoon.

Increasing clouds for Monday evening and very warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. We are closely watching a complex of storms over the Great Lakes and West Virginia. The West Virginia complex likely stays just to our south. If not, it would skim by Highland, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. This is all dependant on the upper level winds. This would be around midnight.

The second complex over the Great Lakes would be the stronger round. This has the potential to move into our area and is looking much more likely. If this storm complex holds together, this would arrive as early as 3 am or as late as 7am, that’s the start time. It’s looking more likely that this will hold together as it moves toward our region.

The storms can be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain as the main threats. Hail is also very possible. Very warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Damaging winds would be gusts greater than 60mph. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts. On the WHSV weather app make sure your location is set and you see the little bell icon next to your location. If a warning is issued get away from windows. The lowest level of your home and away from windows, an interior room is always best during severe storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: The cluster of storms to our northwest near the Great Lakes would move into our region early Tuesday morning. This will likely be a cluster of storms with strong to severe storms possible.

Cloudy, warm and muggy Tuesday morning. These storms could be strong to severe and contain damaging winds. Locally heavy, torrential rain. Hail is also possible but the biggest threat is damaging winds. Warm with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Storms would diminish before noon. Then sunshine into the afternoon. Afternoon storms would be contingent on what happens in the morning. Morning storms should prevent afternoon storms but this will need to be monitored. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. During the afternoon and early evening, the heat index will be in the mid 90s.

The ‘ring of fire’ setup which is the high pressure over the center of the country is a typical summer pattern and this can often bring in storm complexes that form to our northwest. This trend will need to be monitored all week so check the forecast daily for changes. This type of pattern is very fluid and can change.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.