UVA Children’s Hospital being recognized throughout Virginia

UVA Children's Hospital Clinics(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital is being recognized throughout the commonwealth for providing expectational care to its patients.

“We have a fantastic team here in Charlottesville,” Department of Pediatrics Chair Jim Nataro said. ‘We can recruit top talent and people love to live here, and when you have the best people and you have outstanding leadership above us who really care about children and the Children’s Hospital, you know, it makes it relatively easy to deliver.”

UVA Children’s Hospital provides care in more than 30 specialties throughout Virginia and beyond. It has now been ranked number one children’s hospital in Virginia for the second consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report.

“The more complex the care that you need, the more you want to come to UVA,” Nataro said. “Not only are they delivering the best care to the sickest patients every day, but doing it in a pandemic and doing it at a time when they’re there, frankly, understaffed is really remarkable. I can’t say enough about it.”

